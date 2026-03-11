 
Kate Winslet, Anya Taylor-Joy in talks to join new 'Lord of the Rings' movie

'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' is set to release on December 17, 2027

Asfa Munir
March 11, 2026

Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set to release on December 17, 2027
'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' is set to release on December 17, 2027

Kate Winslet and Anya Taylor-Joy will allegedly star in the Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

Directed by Andy Serkis, the film is going to star Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen in key roles. However, the rest of the cast has not been disclosed yet.

For a few days, rumoured casting has been making rounds on the internet claiming that Leo Woodall is also in talk to join the star cast.

According to the fresh reports, Kate and Anya have also been offered pivotal roles in the new sequel of LotR.

The Queen’s Gambit actress is rumoured to feature in the upcoming fantasy adventure film as lead actress.

On the other hand, the casting rumours suggest that the Titanic actress might play the supporting role of Gollum’s grandmother or more likely Gilraen the Fair and mother of Aragorn.

As per the sources, Winslet was previously offered to portray the part of Eowyn, the shield-maiden of Rohan in Peter Jackson’s original Lord of the Rings trilogy, but she turned it down due to scheduling conflicts.

Distributed by New Line Cinema, Serkis’ directorial is expected to hit theatres globally next year on December 17.  

