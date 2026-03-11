Liza Minnelli makes bombshell claim against Gene Hackman

Liza Minnelli opened up about her Hollywood past, and not all of it is flattering.

In her new memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, the Oscar-winning actress made a bombshell claim about her late costar Gene Hackman.

She recalled that he was “downright rude” during the filming of the 1975 dramedy Lucky Lady.

Reflecting on the project, directed by Stanley Donen, Minnelli wrote that Hackman was dismissive of her throughout production.

“It’s hard to go to work when the chemistry is absent,” she noted.

She added that Donen himself later acknowledged Hackman’s behavior.

However, Hackman, who died last year, never publicly addressed the tension.

The film, which paired Minnelli with Hackman and Burt Reynolds in a Prohibition-era love triangle, ultimately flopped at the box office.

The New York Times dismissed it as “ridiculous without the compensation of being funny or fun.”

For the unversed, from Elizabeth Taylor to Michael Jackson, Minnelli’s life has intersected with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Her new book Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! offers candid anecdotes that range from affectionate tributes to frank accounts of professional clashes.

Minnelli’s memoir also reveals intimate details about her mother Judy Garland’s relationship with Frank Sinatra.

Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! is available now.