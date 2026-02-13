 
Geo News

Marc Anthony feels 'vindicated' after dragged into Beckhams family drama

David and Victoria Beckham are relieved that he finally speaks for himself

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 13, 2026

Marc Anthony caught into Beckham family fallout
Marc Anthony caught into Beckham family fallout 

Behind the gates and beyond the headlines, there’s reportedly been a very British sigh of relief from Victoria Beckham and David Beckham.

A well-placed source told Rob Shutters that the power couple are “deeply grateful” to longtime friend Marc Anthony after he publicly defended them amid the escalating fallout involving their son Brookly Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

Insiders say the Beckhams reached out to Marc shortly after he broke his silence – and the conversation was equal parts appreciation and regret.

“They hate that Marc was dragged into this,” a source noted. “He’s a longtime family friend. He didn’t deserve to be pulled into a very personal mess.”

Marc’s pointed reminder that the viral narrative is “hardly the truth” reportedly landed exactly how David and Victoria needed it to. “They felt vindicated,” the source said.

“Not because Marc attacked anyone — but because he told people to slow down.”

Privately, the couple are said to be heartbroken that what began as a family disagreement has ballooned into global gossip – with Marc, a godfather to one of their children, caught in the middle of the drama.

“This was never about a dance,” the insider added. “It’s about deeper issues, and Marc became collateral damage.”

As for Brooklyn and Nicola? “They never imagined it would turn into this,” says the source. “Especially not at Marc’s expense.”

For now, Beckhams are keeping mum and standing firmly behind friend who stood up for them.

Molly-Mae Hague fans divided over baby gender after 'she' comment
Molly-Mae Hague fans divided over baby gender after 'she' comment
Katie Price shows off honeymoon glow as husband gushes over 'wifey' in Dubai
Katie Price shows off honeymoon glow as husband gushes over 'wifey' in Dubai
Hilary Duff announces first World Tour in 20 years
Hilary Duff announces first World Tour in 20 years
Marvel releases ‘Spider-Noir' teaser trailer starring Nicolas Cage
Marvel releases ‘Spider-Noir' teaser trailer starring Nicolas Cage
Ryan Gosling tapped as host for March ‘Saturday Night Live'
Ryan Gosling tapped as host for March ‘Saturday Night Live'
Stefon Diggs split makes Cardi B cry at first Little Miss Drama Tour show
Stefon Diggs split makes Cardi B cry at first Little Miss Drama Tour show
James Van Der Beek's ‘heartbroken' ex-wife reacts to death
James Van Der Beek's ‘heartbroken' ex-wife reacts to death
Inside James Van Der Beek's final on screen role before stepping away
Inside James Van Der Beek's final on screen role before stepping away