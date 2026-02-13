Marc Anthony feels 'vindicated' after dragged into Beckhams family drama

Marc Anthony caught into Beckham family fallout

Behind the gates and beyond the headlines, there’s reportedly been a very British sigh of relief from Victoria Beckham and David Beckham.

A well-placed source told Rob Shutters that the power couple are “deeply grateful” to longtime friend Marc Anthony after he publicly defended them amid the escalating fallout involving their son Brookly Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

Insiders say the Beckhams reached out to Marc shortly after he broke his silence – and the conversation was equal parts appreciation and regret.

“They hate that Marc was dragged into this,” a source noted. “He’s a longtime family friend. He didn’t deserve to be pulled into a very personal mess.”

Marc’s pointed reminder that the viral narrative is “hardly the truth” reportedly landed exactly how David and Victoria needed it to. “They felt vindicated,” the source said.

“Not because Marc attacked anyone — but because he told people to slow down.”

Privately, the couple are said to be heartbroken that what began as a family disagreement has ballooned into global gossip – with Marc, a godfather to one of their children, caught in the middle of the drama.

“This was never about a dance,” the insider added. “It’s about deeper issues, and Marc became collateral damage.”

As for Brooklyn and Nicola? “They never imagined it would turn into this,” says the source. “Especially not at Marc’s expense.”

For now, Beckhams are keeping mum and standing firmly behind friend who stood up for them.