Hilary Duff finally addresses on mom group fallout after husband's support

Hilary Duff breaks silence on Ashley Tisdale drama after Matthew Koma publicly shut down controversy

Hilary Duff finally spoke out about the ‘toxic mom group drama’ which caught fire earlier in the year after Ashley Tisdale wrote down an essay about the fallout of their friendship group.

The 38-year-old actress and songstress addressed the controversy for the first time in an interview and shared her perspective of Tisdale’s allegations about her and Meghan Trainor, Mandy Moore, and more celebrity moms alienating her from the group.

"I mean, this is not new for me. I've had this since I was maybe 15 and starting to get followed around by paparazzi. Everything starts getting documented and everyone knows my life and all the players in it," the Lizzy McGuire star told The Los Angeles Times.

Duff went on to add that “it's not what happens to a normal person who maybe became an actor as an adult. And now it's escalated by the talking heads on TikTok that need clickbait. "It's hard because you're like, 'Wait, whoa, that person kind of got it right,' and 'Whoa, that person doesn't know what they're talking about.'"

Although her husband Matthew Koma publicly defended her in the initial days of the controversy, the Mature hitmaker shared that she can tune out the noise depending on the day.

"Knowing that I get to open up the backdoors and play soccer as a family and take a hot tub and go get our chicken eggs — that's the purpose of life. On the days when crazy s--- happens, I go home and quiet the noise."

This comes after Koma publicly mocked Tisdale’s mom group essay with a parody post of himself photoshopped on the cover which read, "When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers," with a sub-headline, "A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes."