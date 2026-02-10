King Charles makes powerful move to protect grandchildren from new crisis

King Charles, who is concerned of the state of affairs taking place in the world, is doubling down on his stance and his vision that he has for the monarchy.

The royals are currently embroiled in an exhausting turmoil with regards to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, but Charles has kept his sights trained on what the future holds for his grandchildren.

A hardcore environmentalist, the King’s team dropped an important update which not only reassures his beloved grandchildren but also delivers a powerful message.

Charles is a doting grandfather to Prince William and Princess Kate’s three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. Meanwhile, he yearns to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, Archie and Lilibet.

In his message, Charles is seen delivering the same warning in every major phase of his life, to make a change before it’s too late.

The video message had been a montage from different years of his life. In the first clip, a very young Charles is seen in black and white film talking about how it is crucial to find harmony.

“It is possible, in terms of the future, to arrive at some sort of harmony or balance between man and nature,” he said.

A current day Charles is saying, “We shouldn’t be doing it long then, we’ve got to do as fast as we can now.”

And finally, a snippet from his COP speech, where he delivered a warning.

“Remember, our children and grandchildren will ask not what our generation said, but what it did.”

The update comes after King Charles made it clear via Buckingham Palace statement that the royals will support the criminal investigation with regards to Andrew if they are approached.

It appears to be a move to protect the monarchy which has been under intense scrutiny and criticism over continuing to support Andrew despite his links to Jeffrey Epstein and the disturbing allegations against him.

This is also a way to save the monarchy from any more scandals to fester that will be passed onto generations.