Princess Anne's quiet Italian sports takeover

Princess Anne spotted at Six Nations Clash in Rome

February 10, 2026
February 10, 2026

Princess Anne's quiet Italian sports takeover

Princess Anne was spotted at Livigno Snow Park on Monday, attending the Women’s Slopestyle Final on day three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. 

As an International Olympic Committee member since 1988, Anne watched the action closely, continuing a role she has held for decades with quiet consistency rather than ceremony.

Her appearance in Italy came just days after another low-key outing abroad in Rome where she took in the Guinness Six Nations 2026 showdown between Italy and Scotland at the Olympic Stadium on 7 February. 

Despite keeping a low profile in the stands, Anne still found herself unexpectedly in the spotlight when she appeared on the stadium’s big screen.

Thousands of fans broke into cheers, with some reports suggesting she was met with a standing ovation.

 The Princess Royal seemed puzzled until her seatmate pointed out that the applause was directed at her. 

