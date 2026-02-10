 
Beatrice, Eugenie 'horrified' by Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's scandals

Andrew, Sarah Ferguson scandal takes toll on Beatrice and Eugenie

Geo News Digital Desk
February 10, 2026

Beatrice, Eugenie horrified by Andrew, Saraha Ferguson
Beatrice, Eugenie 'horrified' by Andrew, Saraha Ferguson

Royal family's two charming Princess see their shine fade amid their parents' controversies and scandals.

The former Duke and Duchess of York's actions have seriously taken toll on Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's spirits.

They both have been left shaken by the latest batch of documents released by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Helena Chard, British broadcaster and photographer, told Fox News: "Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are reportedly emotionally drained by their parents’ involvement in the Epstein scandal." 

"Their relationship is strained," she claimed.

"Horrified, frustrated and crestfallen over the scandalous. The breakdown in trust over the reports has devastated both princesses. They feel they have been fed a pack of lies about their parents’ involvement," said the expert.

Chard’s comments came after sources told People magazine that the royals feel they’ve been "duped" by their father.

"I do think they believed their father, and now it has all backfired," Robert Jobson, author of "Windsor Legacy," told the outlet.

 "I know that Eugenie, especially, has found it very difficult."

The expert went on to admit that Beatrice and Eugenie are each other's strenght and emotionally supportive, adding: "They are frightfully embarrassed and mortified by their parents’ behavior. They were seen hugging a few months ago."

However, King Charles and the future monarch, William, are on the same page to admire and protect Beatrice and Eugenie. William also doesn’t want them ostracised.

They are being advised to focus and maintain their good work away from family chaos. They must not be embroiled in their parents downfall.

