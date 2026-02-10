King Charles discovers a new favourite during Preston visit

King Charles stepped into his role as Duke of Lancaster on February 9 with a visit to Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses in Preston, marking the official launch of brand-new cheese campus.

The opening signalled a remarkable comeback for the Lancashire cheesemakers, who were forced to rebuild after a catastrophic fire tore through their Longridge office and packing facility in November 2023.

The newly completed campus now brings every stage of production together on one site, from fresh milk to ageing, grading and packing.

During the visit, the King met three generations of the Butler family, along with team members including head cheese grader Bill Yates and head cheesemaker Tim Fisher, who has spent 35 years honing the craft.

He also spoke with local suppliers involved in the rebuild, highlighting the strong network of Lancashire businesses behind the project.

Along the way, he sampled Blacksticks Blue paired with blackcurrant jam on a ginger biscuit, declaring it “perfect for dessert.”

The visit concluded with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque in front of farmers, staff, suppliers and community figures who played a key role in the recovery, alongside local civic leaders and the area’s MP.

As he departed, the King praised Butlers as “an exceptional family business.”