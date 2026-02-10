Prince William talks change with women before taking penalty shot

Prince William put people sat down with women in Riyadh to talk about how recent reforms are reshaping daily life.

The Prince of Wales met with local women on Tuesday to hear first-hand how expanded freedoms are opening new doors, from careers to independence.

His conversations reflected a key focus of his trip on understanding how change is being experienced on the ground, not just announced at the top.

William presented MBS with an England football shirt worn and signed by captain Harry Kane during the England vs Senegal friendly on 10 June 2025.

During engagements at MISK Sports City, the Prince shared a sweet exchange with a young girl who proudly showed him a tiny prince figurine.

He also put his football skills to the test, stepping up to take a penalty kick while before meeting Lamia Bahaian, Vice President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Earlier in the visit, William joined Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for dinner.