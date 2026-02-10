 
Geo News

Prince William talks change with women before taking penalty shot

Prince William links up with Lamia Bahaian to celebrate women’s football progress

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 10, 2026

Prince William talks change with women before taking penalty shot
Prince William talks change with women before taking penalty shot

Prince William put people sat down with women in Riyadh to talk about how recent reforms are reshaping daily life.

The Prince of Wales met with local women on Tuesday to hear first-hand how expanded freedoms are opening new doors, from careers to independence. 

His conversations reflected a key focus of his trip on understanding how change is being experienced on the ground, not just announced at the top.

William presented MBS with an England football shirt worn and signed by captain Harry Kane during the England vs Senegal friendly on 10 June 2025.

During engagements at MISK Sports City, the Prince shared a sweet exchange with a young girl who proudly showed him a tiny prince figurine. 

He also put his football skills to the test, stepping up to take a penalty kick while before meeting Lamia Bahaian, Vice President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. 

Earlier in the visit, William joined Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for dinner. 

Prince William finds solace in Riyadh streets amid family crisis
Prince William finds solace in Riyadh streets amid family crisis
Princess Eugenie breaks social media silence after King Charles order
Princess Eugenie breaks social media silence after King Charles order
William, Kate send alarming update to Beatrice, Eugenie: 'Not personal'
William, Kate send alarming update to Beatrice, Eugenie: 'Not personal'
Prince Harry drops exciting news to give fans break from Andrew saga
Prince Harry drops exciting news to give fans break from Andrew saga
King Charles statement on Andrew's affiliation with Epstein raises eyebrows
King Charles statement on Andrew's affiliation with Epstein raises eyebrows
Prince Harry ‘reaches out' Beatrice, Eugenie as Andrew ‘close' to jailtime
Prince Harry ‘reaches out' Beatrice, Eugenie as Andrew ‘close' to jailtime
Prince William response to Andrew's misconduct: 'Doing this to protect'
Prince William response to Andrew's misconduct: 'Doing this to protect'
King Charles office issues update after heckling incident in Lancashire
King Charles office issues update after heckling incident in Lancashire