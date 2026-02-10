Princess Beatrice’s son jets off as family pressure mounts

Princess Beatrice’s stepson, Christopher recently took a trip to China to recharge amid the pressures that come with being part of a high-profile royal connected family.

He kicked off the Chinese New Year in London, enjoying celebrations with his mother, Dara Huang.

Huang, who is wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shared snapshots of the duo posing with festive plaques honoring the Year of the Horse.

The duo dined at Cha Wui restaurant inside Harrods, with Huang turning heads in a striking red Chinese dress.

“2026 is going to be a great year indeed,” Huang wrote on social media.

She added a thoughtful nod to the previous Year of the Snake, “Last year was about shedding old skin to prepare for this incredible year of opportunity!”

The pair continued their “annual photo tradition,” with the TV presenter giving a shoutout to Harrods and fashion brand Labelhood for helping make it happen.

Meanwhile, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has been stateside, recently posting a farewell from Los Angeles with the words “GOODBYE LA” on Instagram.