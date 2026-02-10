Prince William’s move lets reporters press on Epstein

Prince William’s statement on Monday has opened the door for more direct questions about Andrew, and that door was put to the test today in Riyadh.

The moment came after William and Kate released a joint statement addressing the Epstein documents, which revealed links involving both Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

While attending a girls’ football training session, the Prince of Wales was called out by a persistent journalist about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Sir, to what extent do you think the royal family has done enough around the Andrew and Epstein scandal?” the reporter shouted not once, but twice.

William didn’t respond, though it’s unclear whether he even heard the question over the distance.

The Prince later moved on with Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi E-Sports Federation, in a round of Rocket League where players drive buggies to score with an oversized football.

Before the match, William admitted to his teammate Abdullah Muthyib, “I have no idea what I’m doing.

You’ll have to show me.” His team ended up losing both matches but kept their spirits high.

King Charles faced a similar grilling on the same day. During his public outing, he was heckled by members of the public, who pressed him on sensitive issues.

Like Prince William, he remained silent in response