Meghan Markle gives warning to Prince Harry as Andrew situation worsens

Meghan Markle makes plea to Prince Harry: ‘don’t drag us into this’

Meghan Markle, who has been working hard to relaunch her brand image, is worried about Prince Harry’s next set of plans as tensions grow for the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex, who holds a close relation with his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, is growing worried for them especially as the situation gets worse for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

An official complaint has been filed with the police and a statement from Buckingham Palace has assured that the royals will be cooperative if they are approached. Harry holds of sympathy for his cousins and understands that they have been going through a very difficult time, especially in light of the revelations being made in the Epstein files.

It is possible that Harry has reached out to his cousins, but Meghan is wary about how it would pan out if they were so close to a dangerous scandal, according to former royal editor Duncan Larcombe.

“There’s no doubt the royal family are going through a crisis at the moment, one of the biggest crises they have had to face since the death of Princess Diana,” the expert told The Mirror.

He noted how aware Meghan must be that “it’s a difficult time for the royal family” and how it is making Harry all upset.

However, she would be “pleased” that Harry has “stayed out of it” and would be “wary of guilt by association”.

“I’m sure she’s telling him ‘keep your head down, don’t get involved, the royal family is in a crisis, don’t drag us into this’.”