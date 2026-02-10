Palace releases future monarch's video after King Charles shocking decision

Prince William received surprising news from the UK during his historic tour to Saudi Arabia, where he's strengthening the ties between the two countries.

The future monarch, 43, arrived in KSA on February 9 amid the ongoing scrutiny of his uncle Andrew over his links with Jeffrey Epstein.

Soon after his meeting to the Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, the monarch released a shocking statement, expressing his "profound concern" over the former prince's affiliation with Epstein and confirming that he would cooperate with law enforcement should authorities seek assistance.

The Palace has released a new video of the future monarch's second day activities in Saudi Arabia, showing the royal in good spirits as he visited to MISK Sports City to learn about the increasing role of women in society.

The Palace wrote: "A walk along Sports Boulevard in Riyadh to see how renewable energy infrastructure, environmental design and public art are creating a greener more livable urban environment, weaving sports and community into the heart of the city.

"From gardens to cycle paths, great to see urban regeneration that seeks to support wellbeing and connection."

William was also given a tour of the facilities and then met Lamia Bahaian, Vice President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

William stayed away from the Palace's affair while the King took a bold step and made his policy clear regarding Andrew.

In its statement, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct.

"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.

"As was previously stated, Their Majesties' thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse."

He also enjoyed moments with women footballers and seeing an e-sports tournament after a visit to the new Sports Boulevard in Riyadh.