Brad Arnold hit songs: 3 Doors Down journey from Mississippi to Billboard

Brad Arnold, lead vocalist from the alternative rock band 3 Doors Down, has passed away after a year of being diagnosed with advance-stage liver cancer.

His bandmates honoured their “founder, lead singer, and songwriter” via Instagram, revealing that he passed away on February 7, aged 47.

“With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer,” the group’s statement added.

3 Doors Down formation

Brad Arnold’s musical foundations were laid at his local church in Mississippi, where the late frontman performed as the youngest of seven children.

He founded his band alongside his two mates from where he grew up, Todd Harrell and Matt Roberts.

The group grew into a formative post-grunge, hard rock act after its genesis in the 1990s, taking the Billboard charts by storm soon thereafter.

Vital hits

The most essential hit for 3 Doors Down is their breakthrough single, Kryptonite. Written by Arnold when he was just 15 and released at the turn of the century, in 2000, the song catapulted the ‘90s-formed band into the spotlight. Its success led the band to Grammys glory, earning a nomination for the best rock song.

Here Without You, released in 2002, is another memorable hit from the band. The song ended up snagging the number five spot on Billboard’s charts. Though admitted by Arnold as being inspired by his ex-wife, the song took on a life of its own as it went on to be described as “an Iraq War anthem” by the local Missouri publication, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

When I’m Gone, also released in 2002, is additionally remembered among the rock band’s can’t-miss hits. The song peaked a spot higher than Here Without You, at number four. Being a unique entry among the group’s discography, founding member Todd Harrell illustrated its significance by revealing that it was “the only hit” by 3 Doors Down which was “written on the road.”



