Nancy Guthrie’s home is cleared and family gets access again

Nancy Guthrie’s family is getting their home back in Arizona, with authorities saying that there is no longer a reason to keep it sealed as a crime scene.

Nancy, who is 84 years old and the mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home on February 1 and her family is heartbroken and anxious ever since while waiting her return.

On February 24, Savannah shared an emotional post on her official Instagram where she said that it has been now 24 days since her mother went missing and every hour has been full of worry and fear.

She, however, thanked everyone who has been praying and said that the family still believes in a miracle but they also accept that her mother may have already passed.

To help bring Nancy home, Savannah also announced a huge amount of $1 million reward for anyone with relevant information.

She begged anyone who knows something to come forward and said the family wants to either celebrate a miraculous return or honour Nancy.

The whole family also decided to take a step ahead to donate $500,000 to National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to help other families as well who are in the same situation as they are now.