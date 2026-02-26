Khloé Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom finally seems at peace after rough patch

Lamar Odom, former NBA star and ex-husband of the reality star Khloé Kardashian, has finally completed his 30-day rehab program in LA after getting help after DUI arrest in Las Vegas earlier this year.

The 46-year-old decided to get some treatment because he was worried that his habit of using marijuana can lead him back to take some intense drugs, confirmed by his manager.

At that time of the arrest, Odom said that he was not under any kind of influence of alcohol or drugs but police, however, noted that his car smelled of marijuana and he admitted using it earlier that day.

The former NBA player later decided to go for a rehab program to focus on his health and all those bad habits which seemed to be harder for him to quit or leave.

Odom has been open about struggling with substance use for years, as he talked in interviews and on a podcast about how early exposure to drugs and personal trauma affected him.

The ex-husband of the reality star has also shared that addiction was part of his life during and after his basketball career.

After finishing the program, Odom is focused on living healthier now as his team said that he “feels amazing” and wants to continue on this path.