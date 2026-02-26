Adam Peaty's aunt shames him for forgetting father's back breaking efforts

In a lengthy rant on Threads, Louise discussed the sacrifices made by Adam's father, Mark

Adam Peaty is once again being criticised for his allegedly exaggerated behavior by his aunt amid his ongoing family feud.

The Olympic swimmer, 31, tied the knot with Holly Ramsay- daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in a grand ceremony at Bath Abbey on December 27.

Saying ‘I do’ at Bath Abbey, Adam disinvited all of his family – including his once-beloved mother Caroline – aside from his sister Bethany, who was a bridesmaid.

Following the row, Adam's father-in-law, Gordon, revealed that he now calls him 'dad' after the Olympic swimmer cut ties with most of his family.

However, Adam's current dynamics with his in-laws has been labelled 'toadying behaviour,' by Caroline's sister, Louise Williams.

In a lengthy rant on Threads, Louise discussed the sacrifices made by Adam's father, Mark, a brickplayer, who she said 'worked his hands raw and bleeding' to pay for his swimming.

She wrote: 'Oh Adam your poor dad. How could you? That man literally worked his hands bloody in order that you could pursue your dream... He worked long long days as a brickie - a hard laborious back breaking job. He did it without moan or complaint.'

She wrote: 'Ive got tears in my eyes as I type this. Your dad worked his hands raw and bleeding to pay your swimming expenses before you got sponsorship...

'He worked long long days as a brickie - a hard laborious back breaking job. He did it without moan or complaint.... Look at Adams toadying behaviour towards Mr Ramsay and the disgusting way he has treated my sister and brother in law.'

Continuing in her rant, she also referenced Adam's recent praise for his swimming coach Melanie Marshall, who he said 'shaped him into the man he is today'.

'You credit Mr Ramsay as your dad. You credit Mel for shaping you into the man you are today. What about your mum and dad? You are a complete and utter tool.'

Back in November, Caroline has shared a tribute to Louise for being her 'protector' amid the feud.