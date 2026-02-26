Brooklyn Beckham debuts 'Star of David' tattoo

It comes after David shared a tribute to Cruz Beckham on his 21st birthday

Brooklyn Beckham has a number of tattoo tributes whether for his actress wife Nicola Peltz, her family, and their life together in the United States.

But the seemingly inexhaustible inspiration she appears to provide has also extended to her Jewish heritage, with the influencer's latest Instagram post revealing a tattooed Star of David on his left hand.

The inking features a six pointed star comprised of two interlocking triangles as Brooklyn, 26, visited his wife while she worked on her latest TV project.

Brooklyn Beckham's official Instagram account

Taking to social media, the cooking influencer shared a photo of his heavily tattooed hand clutching Nicola's, the Star Of David prominent on his upper wrist, as they sat at a table littered with takeout coffee cups.

Captioning the image, he wrote: 'Visiting my girl at editing.'

It comes after David shared a tribute to Cruz Beckham on his 21st birthday.

What caught attention was David's choice of words in Cruz's tribute, which appeared to reference his eldest son's decision to cut ties with the family.

The timing is significant, as the estrangement from their eldest child, Brooklyn, continues.

In a post filled with praise for the young musician, he wrote:

'Happy 21st birthday to my little boy,' he wrote. 'Not so little anymore but the proudest thing that I am of you is the person and man that you have become, you are kind, considerate and fiercely loyal to your family, friends and everyone around you which makes you a very special person.

Signing off with a reference to his wife, he added: 'Well done mum on bringing up another special young man.'

The musician's girlfriend Jackie Apostel also wished a happy birthday to 'her human' alongside a recent image of Cruz.