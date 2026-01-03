'Living Nostradamus' shares chilling celebrity predictions for 2026: here's every detail you need to know

The Brazilian mystic 'Living Nostradamus' has predicted major celebrity predictions for 2026, from Sydney Sweeney to Blake Lively, which has left the internet buzzing.

In a modern-day tech-savvy world, Athos Salomé has become a social media sensation credited to his eerie prophecies.

With Brazilian roots, he’s often dubbed by the press as a mystic, medium, and numerologist, as well as the ‘Living Nostradamus,’ a reference to the famed astrologer and apothecary Michel de Nostredame.

Who is Athos Salomé?

Athos Salomé was born in Brazil in 1986. He claims to have been haunted by forewarnings since his childhood, something that unsettled his religious family in Brazil.

Despite their opposition, he pursued numerology, parapsychology, and energy healing with Brazilian practitioners and got hands-on training in spiritual consulting, guiding private readings, and offering guidance in his tiny town of Sao Sebastiao do Paraiso.

With the dawn of the new year, "Living Nostradamus" has revealed chilling predictions involving celebrities from Blake Lively to Sydney Sweeney.

Athos Salomé didn’t gain all of that fame overnight; to do so, he had to burn the midnight oil.

He earned the title of 'Living Nostradamus' after eerily predicting dozens of world events, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the Microsoft global outage.

The 39-year-old Brazilian psychic has shifted his focus this year to figures dominating headlines, foreseeing their career and image changes.

Here's a breakdown of what Athos Salomé has predicted.

Sydney Sweeney

Athos Salomé a psychic, who has earned the nickname 'Living Nostradamus' predicts in an interview with the Daily Mail that Sydney Sweeney will make a dramatic reputation comeback in 2026.

Salomé predicts that despite Sweeney’s recent reputation struggles, 2026 will bring a major turnaround by her final Euphoria season and the upcoming Gundam film.

In his own words: “Euphoria’s return guarantees distinction. The reunion of actress and character provides increased opportunities to win television accolades.’

While referencing the Gundam film, he predicted, 'Being in a huge franchise catapults Sweeney into a different league altogether.'

Gayle King

After months of swirling rumors about the future of Gayle King, 70, a seasoned journalist with CBS, anchoring the flagship breakfast show, CBS Mornings the psychic Salomé predicted that King will step back from being a main co-host in mid-2026.

"King will enjoy less live exposure’ which will allow her ‘more room to approach bigger, more thoughtful projects," predicts Salomé.

Katy Perry

Salomé’s take on Katy Perry is that the pop star will spend the next 12 months working on a brand overhaul alongside her growing romance with Justin Trudeau, former Canadian Prime Minister.

For context, the Firework hitmaker, 41, confirmed her relationship rumors with Trudeau, 53, at the end of October 2025, months after they were first romantically linked and months after she split from Orlando Bloom after nine years.

Blake Lively

There’s no denying that the previous year was a roller coaster for her, as she was embroiled in a bitter, ongoing legal saga with her former co-star Justin Baldoni.

Salomé predicted that Lively, 38, is on a path towards a major career shift in 2026.

Though best known as an actress, Salomé predicts Blake Lively will excel behind the camera in the next 12 months.

"She will be taking on fewer acting roles. Instead, she will focus her attention on producing as well as curating and shaping creative projects,” said Salomé.

Salomé believes that fans are about to see fewer public appearances from Lively this year.

Instead, he prophesied that she will favor events ‘synchronized with important legal and career milestones.’

Track record of Brazilian 'Living Nostradamus'

Salomé first gained local fame for his eerily spot-on predictions, but his real breakthrough arrived in the early 2020s when he took his talents to TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

His enigmatic predictions, ranging from royal fatalities to geopolitical conflicts in Eastern Europe, hooked a devoted following.