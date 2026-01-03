Galaxy S26 pricing to remain same as Galaxy S25, report suggests

Good news has recently been brought to Galaxy freaks, as a recent report claims that Samsung would maintain the starting price of the Galaxy S26.

The possibility of the Galaxy S26's same price emerged despite internal challenges related to rising component costs and tariffs, according to a recent Korean report.

The report further outlined that the Galaxy S26 will start at $799, the same price as the Galaxy S25, its predecessor. The S26+ and S26 Ultra will retail for $999 and $1,299, respectively.

The move comes as Samsung is said to be putting efforts into avoiding a price hike, especially given Apple’s decision to keep the iPhone 17’s pricing unchanged.

While it may bear a 10-15% blow to its profits with this move, Samsung expects to recompense this through high margins in DRAM and NAND sales.This price freeze is rumoured to remain limited to the US market.

In South Korea, Samsung is planning to increase prices due to the declining value of the Korean won, and similar adjustments may occur in European and other Asian markets.

If it went smoothly and successfully, this would mark the fourth consecutive year that Samsung has avoided raising prices on its flagship phones.

Furthermore, the price constant is expected to extend to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 which will launch later in 2026.

As Apple is anticipated to introduce its first foldable iPhone this year, Samsung appears keen to retain its customer base without risking alienation through higher prices.

The only less favourable note is that Samsung is expected to increase prices for its mid-range Galaxy A phones, which may not offer significant hardware upgrades for the added cost.