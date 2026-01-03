What does Astrology predict about Venezuela–US conflict?

Several theories have emerged in the aftermath of the United States (U.S.) “large-scale strike” on Venezuela and the reported capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

Many astrological perspectives are also gaining prominence. Star readers have predicted the possible future trajectory of the U.S.-Venezuela conflict using Mundane Astrology, sometimes also known as National Astrology.

Multiple astrological sources and analyses suggest that 2026 would be a year of deep structural shifts for Venezuela. The main focus is expected to be on internal foundations, international relations and a potential leadership upheaval.

Predictions based on Venezuela's independence chart (July 5, 1811, 3:00 pm, Caracas: Scorpio rising, Cancer Sun) and relevant transits suggest that the January action will remain limited with a possibility of escalation restarting in Mid-March.

Vedic astrology has pointed to a “new war” starting in January. Whereas U.S. Solar Ingress chart forecasts a limited U.S. military operation against Venezuela (which has already happened).

Astrologist Jony Patry in a YouTube video said Maduro’s personal chart indicates a grave danger for him, which may include violence and exile.

Some astrologers describe a Mars–Pluto opposition as the “most dangerous astrological alignment since the Cuban Missile Crisis” signaling potential global civil war or major conflicts in January 2026, with Venezuela as a hotspot.

Astrologists predict that if a conflict erupts, it will likely be short-lived instead of an endless war.

Disclaimer: This article reflects astrological interpretations and beliefs, which are symbolic in nature and not based on scientific or empirical evidence. The predictions mentioned should not be regarded as factual forecasts of political or military developments.