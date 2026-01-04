Owen Wilson to reprise the role of Mobius in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Owen Wilson played Mobius in Tom Hiddleston's Loki series

Owen Wilson will reportedly be making an appearance as Mobius in the 2026 Avengers: Doomsday.

The 57-year-old played the role in the Loki series from 2021-2023. The titular character belongs from the Marvel Comics, whose earliest incarnation initially appeared in Fantastic Four #346.

The Loki series featuring Tom Hiddleston in the lead role focused on the God of Mischief, who after stealing the Tesseract, comes in contact with a mysterious organization that gives him ultimatum either to fix the timeline or to cease to exist completely.

Owen’s Mobius plays a key role in figuring out how to stop the timeline branches from spreading.

Earlier today, a post went viral from an X account named as MCU Film News revealed, “Owen Wilson is reportedly set to return as Mobius in Avengers: Doomsday.”

However, there is no official confirmation about his return in the upcoming film by the makers, but the rumoured reports have already created much excitement.

Fans are very happy with the latest update as they wrote, “It’s mobius time.”

One of them wrote on X, “Hell yeah, he’s probably my 2nd fav MCU OC (after the goat Ray Nadeem ofc).”

Directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release on December 18.