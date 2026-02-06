Prince William closes every door on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Fergie

Prince William has put an end to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's chances of returning to the royal family.

Following the ex-couple's shameful conversations with Jeffrey Epstein, the future King left "beyond disgusted," which means that the doors of the Palace have been permanently closed on them.

Discussing the current scenario, royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News, "This new revelation most certainly seals the end of any likelihood of any royal acceptance of either Sarah or Andrew."

The former Duke and Duchess of York "are totally unfit for any royal proximity."

After her offer of marriage to Epstein and discussing Eugenie's intimate life, "Sarah can’t ever claim she was naïve, detached or unaware of reputational risk, it totally sinks her," Hilary said.

The royal commentator shared that Fergie's emails to Epstein showcased the "shockingly intimate" familiarity with the paedophile.

Hilary further shared that Sarah's conversations with the controversial financier hinted that she had no "good taste, morals or judgment..."

As of now, Sarah Ferguson has not released an official statement regarding her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, following the emergence of details related to them in Epstein's files.