Did Queen Camilla’s kitchen chaos spark a royal chef search?

King Charles found himself in very good company in Dedham on Thursday straight into the kitchen, as he and Queen Camilla dropped in on what staff cheekily dubbed the “pasta team.”

The Queen took tried her hand at fresh ravioli packed with nutmeg, Old Winchester cheese, lime, thyme, egg yolk, and a generous pinch of seasoning.

Ever honest, she laughed at herself mid-task, admitting she’s far more confident shaking up a martini than shaping pasta.

Charles, trailing behind her into the kitchen, surveyed the scene with affectionate mischief.

Declaring his wife the pro of the pair, he quickly followed it up by teasing her about the chaos left behind.

Just one day later, one of the King’s most treasured estates quietly posted a job advertisement.

Sandringham, the privately owned Norfolk retreat long loved by the monarch, is now on the hunt for a talented new chef to join its culinary ranks.

According to the listing, this role calls for someone creative, skilled, and enthusiastic about everything from menu design to hands-on cooking.

The lucky hire will be tasked with producing top tier meals and delivering service worthy of royal expectations.