Princess Anne drops powerful video message as 2026 Winter Olympics kicks off

Princess Anne, King Charles III's younger sister and the late Queen's only daughter, released an encourging video messgae to teams participating in the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The Britain's much-loved royal, who's also known as a former Olympic equestrian, graced a reception at the British Consulate General ahead of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, in Milan, Italy, on February 5, 2026.

On Friday, the Princess Royal has sent a message to those competing to wish them luck and congratulate them for all they have achieved so far.

The Late Queen's beloved child's video message was shared on the royal family's official Instgram page, saying: “As your competitions begin, know that you will have the support of the nation. On behalf of us all, I wish you the very best of luck.”

Anne made history as royal as she was the first member of the royal family to have competed in the Olympic Games when she rode Queen Elizabeth II’s horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

Since then the most heardworking royal has had a long association with the Olympic Games as President of the British Olympic Association and a Member of the International Olympic Committee."