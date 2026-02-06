King Charles, Prince William issued forewarning of Andrew’s dark secrets

King Charles and Prince William have reportedly been informed in advance about the 'disgraced' Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's dark secrets, but the royal figures' silence over the scandal has sparked intense scrutiny.

The new releases in the Epstein files once again exposed the former Duke of York's shady business with the paedophile financier.

An insider told the Mail that the monarch and the second in line to the throne were told before about what the next bombshells set to drop.

"It seems clear that William and the King were given some kind of forewarning in intelligence briefings late last year about what was still to come," the source shared.

Richard Fitzwilliams told The Mirror that the royal members are quite irritated with the shameful scandal as it "detracts" from the goodwill of the monarchy.

He also sided with the firm, saying that the royal family "don't know what is coming, and therefore it is absolutely impossible to prepare."

On the other hand, another royal commentator, Afua Acheampong-Hagan, said that King Charles has to "do more" as Andrew still gets financial support from his family.

"We know it's the King's private funding and his private wealth - but he is still going to be associated with the Royal Family," the expert shared.

Afua believes that there might come a point where the royals stand with the Epstein victims by realising that they have "'protected someone for so long.'"