Kate Middleton shifts attention to RAF cadets as connections with Epstein come out

Kate Middleton shifts attention to RAF cadets

The Princess of Wales has marked a major milestone for the RAF Air Cadets with a heartfelt handwritten message, celebrating the youth organisation’s 85th anniversary.

Kate, who has served as Royal Honorary Air Commandant since 2015, took a moment to personally applaud the cadets and volunteers who have helped shape generations of young aviation enthusiasts.

The role was previously held by Prince Philip for more than six decades, making her connection to the organisation both personal and historic.

In the letter, dated 20 January and signed by the Princess herself, Kate hailed the anniversary as a moment worth celebrating, praising the cadets for their longstanding dedication to encouraging confidence, leadership and a love of flying among young people.

She made it clear how proud she is to continue supporting their mission, urging everyone involved to mark the occasion properly.

The RAF Air Cadets shared the letter on Instagram, calling it a “proud moment” and thanking the Princess for recognising the work of cadets across the country.