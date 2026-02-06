Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to follow European royals, ditch US life?

Prince Harry, who's making all efforts to return to the UK with his wife and kids, may follow in European royals' footsteps, inspired by Princess Marie of Denmark's major announcement about her family's future.

Prince Joachim, King Frederik's brother, moved to the US in 2023 to embark on a glamorous new life after his children were stripped of their titles. Now, his wife has announced palns to move back to their home country in 2027.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped back from the royal life with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 and relocated to the US to live a financially independentt life with their children, has a chance to learn the lesson from the senior Europeaon royals.

Harry and Meghan sparked speculation of their rturn to the UK after the Duke's UK arrival for his legal battle for the government-backed security in his home country.

The Sussexes are expected to visit this summer for an event of Invictus Games in London in July.

Thare are speculations that the couple are making a high-profile return to Britain this summer for an event for the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that it would be “unthinkable” for the Duchess of Sussex to skip the event.

The royal commentator noted that the Duchess’ absence could be seen as distancing herself from the royal spotlight. With Birmingham set to host the Games in 2027, Meghan is expected to stand firmly by her husband.

Harry's pals claim the Sussexes are happy in California. However they admitted that a return to the UK could be on the cards as the Duke wnats his kids to spend quality time with King Charles.

Meanwhile, King Charles has reportedly assigned Princess Kate a task to make amends between Prince Harry and William for a brighter future for the monarchy.

Meghan and Harry, who met in 2016 and married in 2018, had several reason to leave the royal life. The Coup[le still keep their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, but are no longer addressed as His or Her Royal Highness (HRH). Harry also gave up his military titles.

However, when King Charles ascended to the throne, Harry's two children, Archie and Lilibet, received royal titles of Prince and Princess as the grandchildren of the monarchy.