Buckingham Palace lets Prince Edward shine to escape Andrew's shadow

King Charles' office lauded Prince Edward's high spirits as representing the royal family on a global platform despite Andrew's negative shadow on the firm.

On February 6, Buckingham Palace released a series of delightful photos, showcasing the Duke of Edinburgh performing various meaningful activities during his recent trip to the UAE.

The Royal family shared that Edward visited the United Arab Emirates to "celebrate non-formal education and the opportunities it creates for young people."

The King's social media spokesperson also revealed that the Prince "met students taking part in the @international_award and watched them showcase the skills they’re developing through the programme."

It has also been shared that nearly 100 schools in the UAE offer the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

The Duke felt "fantastic to meet young people embracing new challenges."

Moreover, Prince Edward attended the World Governments Summit to "discuss non-formal education pathways."