Duchess of Edinburgh hits slopes in Méribel for military snow fest

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will head to Cortina for Paralympics

By
Iqra Khalid
|

February 06, 2026

The Duchess of Edinburgh jetted off from Heathrow to the snowy peaks of Méribel, France on 5 February as Patron of the UK Armed Forces Winter Sports Association in spectacular Alpine style.

Once on the ground in the Three Valleys resort, a favoured stage for elite snow sport competitions her day kicked off with a front‑row view of the Inter‑Services Snow Sports Championships. 

The annual tournament pits Army, Royal Navy and RAF athletes against each other across skiing, snowboarding, telemark events, and plenty of military camaraderie on the piste.

Later, the Duchess joined forces with athletes, coaches and volunteers at a celebratory reception to mark the association’s 75th anniversary. 

Sohpie mingled with competitors across all three services and even delivered a speech to more than 300 guests honouring their dedication.

The evening wrapped up at the Hôtel l’Éterlou, where HRH clinked glasses with service members and supporters alike.

Sophie and her husband Prince Edward will reunite for XIV Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo starting 7 March.

