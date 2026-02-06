The Duke of Edinburgh enjoys starry evening with Geri Halliwell-Horner

The Duke of Edinburgh stepped out at BAFTA Piccadilly on Thursday for a dinner ahead of the National Youth Theatre’s bold production 'Handel and Hendrix.'

Pictured alongside Geri Halliwell-Horner, the Duke attended in his role as Patron of the National Youth Theatre, later watching the company perform at St James’s Church in London.

The BAFTA appearance came hot on the heels of Prince Edward's recent overseas engagements.

During a visit to the UAE, he attended a Duke of Edinburgh’s International Gold Award ceremony at the British Embassy in Dubai, celebrating students from schools across Dubai and Abu Dhabi who achieved the programme’s highest honour.

His trip also included high-level engagements, among them a formal dinner in Dubai attended by HRH Prince Edward, Sir Gavin Williamson MP, and senior representatives linked to the Republic of Somaliland.

The gathering highlighted longstanding connections between the UK and Somaliland, with discussions focused on cooperation, development, security, and international partnership.

President Abdirahman Irro, visiting the UAE at the time, was also present at a distinguished state banquet alongside Sophie's husband.