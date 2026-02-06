 
Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence clock in for Milan as Olympics loom

Princess Anne and Donatella Versace chat international partnerships

February 06, 2026

Thursday was turned into a full blown royal relay and if King Charles and Prince William set the pace, Princess Anne made sure no one forgot who really owns the long distance lane.

The Princess Royal was on duty in Milan, attending a reception at the British Consulate General ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Anne was spotted deep in conversation with ex-creative director of Versace, Donatella Versace highlighting the importance of international partnerships.

In the afternoon, she attended the 'Winning Together' reception at Palazzo Clerici, where she was warmly received by David Burton, the Chargé d’Affaires Ad Interim to Italy. 

Later she attended the International Olympic Committee President’s Dinner at Fabbrica Del Vapore. 

The dinner brought together key figures from the Olympic world to connect with the global sporting elite ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

Anne was joined by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, alongside Olympic heavyweights Katherine Grainger and curling champion Eve Muirhead, fresh from watching Team GB defeat Czechia at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium. 

