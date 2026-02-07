Palace releases strong statement after future Queen disappoints royals

Shockwaves were sent across the royal families of Europe after the US Department of Justice dropped the three million documents of the Epstein files, exposing many dark secrets kept for years.

Renowned figures including royals were named in the latest tranche of the files and it has gripped the royals in every way. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was prominently named but there were also others that were involved, including Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

The Royal House of Norway released the personal apology written by 52-year-old, who continued to keep contact with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“I would like to express my deepest regret for my friendship with Jeffrey Epstein,” she began. “It is important for me to apologise to all of you that I have disappointed,” the translated statement read.

The files had shown that Mette-Marit held correspondence after he was found guilty of child sex crimes in 2008.

“Some of the content of the messages between Epstein and me does not represent the person I want to be. I also apologise for the situation that I have put the Royal Family in, especially the King and Queen.”

The royal family has been getting intense backlash from the public especially at a time when Mette-Marit’s eldest son, whom she shared from earlier relationship before Crown Prince Haakon, Marius Borg Høiby is on trial in Oslo for 38 charges, including four counts of rape.

The Palace also penned a long statement to support the Princess, who is suffering chronic pulmonary fibrosis.

“We understand the strong reactions people have to what has emerged in recent days. The Crown Princess strongly disavows Epstein’s abuse and criminal acts. She is very sorry for not having understood early enough what kind of person he was,” the English translation reads.

“The Crown Princess wants to tell about what happened and explain herself in more detail. She cannot do that now. The Crown Princess is in a very demanding situation,” it added. “She hopes for understanding that she needs time to gather herself.”