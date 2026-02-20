King Charles, Prince William hold breaths as new bombshell looms

King Charles and Prince William must have been preparing behind Palace walls as more explosive revelations are on the way.

On February 19, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received an unpleasant surprise when cops arrived on his doorstep at Marsh Farm.

As per the Mirror, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner shared, "None of the Royal Family, including King Charles and Prince William, were informed beforehand that the arrest was going to take place."

He revealed that the situation inside Buckingham Palace must be nerve-racking as the King and future monarch hold their breaths about "what explosive details may come out."

"I think a war room may have been set up at Windsor with top current and previous royal consultants brought in for their advice," Mr Ian believes.

The commentator called Andrew's arrest and the shocking details about his inappropriate ties with Jeffrey Epstein "the biggest crisis facing Buckingham Palace and the Royal Family."

The rising pressure from the anti-monarchist group resulted in Andrew's probe, and Ian said that it is a "major blow to the monarchy..."

Andrew was released after 12 hours in custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office.