Prince Harry records emotional video message for Britons amid royal crisis

Prince Harry made an emotional plea to Britons in a new video message as the royal family crisis deepens.

The Duke of Sussex appeared in a heartfelt video, recorded in Montecito, to share key details related to a meaningful project.

He urged the people of the UK to submit deserving nominations for the 2026 WellChild Awards.

Harry has been a patron of the UK-based charity for 18 years. The initiative provides care to seriously ill children and young people across the United Kingdom.

"Every year, one of the moments I look forward to the most is spending time with the incredible children and families that I meet through the WellChild Awards," the Duke began his statement.

"These children and young people are living with complex medical needs, challenges that most of us can barely imagine. And yet time and again they meet life with positivity, courage, humour and an extraordinary joy for living."

Harry lauded the efforts made by the WellChild Awards for celebrating the remarkable young people who, despite facing challenges, wear smiles on their faces.

Not only those who are suffering, but the Duke of Sussex recognised the efforts made by healthcare staff, parents and family members of the affected individual.

Harry asked for help, stating, "So, if you know a child who's learned hospital routines before playground games, a sibling who quietly became a carer or a parent or professional whose life revolves around constant selfless care, please nominate them for a WellChild Award."

At the end of his message, the doting father of Archie and Lilibet said that he is hopeful to see and spend time with special individuals at the 2026 WellChild Awards.

Nominations are now open and will remain so until March 16.

Notably, Harry's statement came hours after his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested at Marsh Farm, causing tension in the royal family.