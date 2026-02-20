Andrew's police treatnment revealed as release photo sparks online debate

Andrew, who was released hours after his arrest over alleged misconduct in public office, has become a hot topic online with his viral release photo.

The former prince's arrest came on his 66th birthday, marking a dramatic fall from grace for the King's younger brother.

However, Andrew's release photo raised questions about his treatment at police station during hours-long investigation, with some speculating he was 'treated like common criminal suspect' when officeres detained him at Snadringham fall from grace.

Officers reportedly took his fingerprints, collected a saliva sample, and even took a mugshot.

His two private bodyguards, both ex-Met Police officers, stayed with him throughout as investigators searched through cupboards and drawers at the property.

The former duke would likely have been served 'virtually inedible' microwaved food during his 11-hour stint in custody, according to reports.

Andrew was not expecting the police action as he had no advance warning of the operation.

According to reports, Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband was taken alone in the back of an unmarked police Volvo XC90, with a Norfolk Police Range Rover leading the convoy and another vehicle carrying his protection officers following behind.

Andrew Escapes Handcuffs

Anddrew was not placed in handcuffs during the journey.

Health Check

At the sation, he would have been assessed to confirm he was mentally and physically capable of being detained and questioned. A custody sergeant checked that arresting officers had followed correct procedures.



Telphone call

Andrew was allowed one telephone call, almost certainly to summon a senior lawyer for his interview. He was released at approximately 7pm - 11 hours later - and appeared a broken man as he departed.

Retired detective chief inspector Mike Neville described the situation as "an extraordinary fall from grace," adding that "whole scenario would have been rehearsed out, with a number of police officials taking part in the operation.

He said: "They've got a senior gold commander. The assistant chief constable of Thames Valley Police will be directing the operation. There'll be a silver commander who's probably a chief superintendent, and I imagine it will be something like a detective chief inspector or something like myself, who would have been sent to to do the dirty deed."

He went onto tell The Sun that if Andrew was held in a cell, standard procedures would have required removing his belt or tie as a precaution against self-harm.

"I doubt whether the police gave him tea in a bone china cup and the microwaved food in custody centres is virtually inedible," Neville said.

"Here you have police officers arresting a man who is the King's younger brother - and despite losing his royal title is still eighth in line to the throne," he said.