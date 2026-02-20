Princess Anne takes surprise step after police action against Andrew

King Charle and Buckingham Palace were not informed of police action against former prince ndrew as the move left all senior royals in shock.

However, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne continued their engagements, highlighting the royal family's approaches to handling the situation.

Surprisingly, the Princess Royal took an unexpected step just hours after his brother was taken into custody over allegations of misconduct in public office.

The 75-year-old, who's remained close to the disgraced royal, visited a prison in Leeds as part of a pre-arranged engagement on Thursday.

The move almost seems too ironic to be a coincidence as it happened the same day her younger brother was taken into custody.

She made the trip to a West Yorkshire prison, with roughly 12 members of staff standing by the road hoping to catch a glimpse of the King's younger sister.

However, after 12-hour-long investigation the former Duke of York was sent home. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing amid the ongoing allegations.

Soon after learing about Andrew's arrest, King Charles issued a personal message, stating: "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

In his statement, the King did not refer to former prince Andrew as brother or member of the royal family.

Last year, the 77-year-old monarch stripped his younger brother of his title of prince and forced him out of his Windsor home, seeking to distance Andrew from the royal family over his links to the Epstein scandal.