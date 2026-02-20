Prince Harry, Meghan's truth comes back to haunt royals amid Andrew fall

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit once returned to the limelight, but this time for good reasons.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex earned respect and admiration from their fans as they stood firm against the 'injustice' faced during their time in the royal family.

Harry and Meghan's fan pages have been actively taking 'digs' at the royals for 'shielding' Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for a very long time, despite his wrongdoings.

The Sussexes' well-wishers believe that Harry and Meghan's demand to live a life on their own terms cost them way more than Andrew's.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex expressed his disappointment over the difference in treatment given to him and his 'disgraced' uncle Andrew, who was involved in serious crimes.

"Despite being involved in an embarrassing scandal, accused of having sexually abused a young woman, nobody had suggested removing his security. People may have a lot of grievances towards us, but sexual offences weren't one of them," Harry penned.

Prince Harry is still fighting his security case in the UK, and his request is under review after he requested a full security risk assessment.

Now, social media is flooded with messages in support of Harry and Meghan after Andrew's shocking arrest.

One fan wrote, "Finally, people will understand that Harry was right in everything."

"I don’t think I will ever get over how Meghan was treated. It will be studied in history," another said.

However, no official statement has been released by team Harry and Meghan after the royal family hit with the first major setback of 2026.