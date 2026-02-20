Piers Morgan turns guns on Andrew with appeal to King Charles

Piers Morgan's anger reached boiling poitnt as he flayed the former prince Andrew and urged King Charles to make a bold decision to protect the monarchy.

The outspoken British TV presenter and journalist has lambasted the draconian law that protects Andrew's position in the line of succession.

The Queen second eldest child is eighth in line, followed by his daughter Princess Beatrice and her children.

Morgan, 60, has asked the monarch to act over a law that means Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is still in line to the throne.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter took to X, formerly Twitter, after police swooped on Andrew's Sandringham home on Thursday.

Piers wrote: “How can Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor STILL be 8th in line to the throne? Absolutely ridiculous. King Charles must remove him from the line of succession asap.”

The TV host also appeared on US breakfast TV on Thursday to explain what he called the "absolute bombshell" of Andrew's arrest

Currently, under the Statute of Westminster 1931, a constitutional convention exists where the UK cannot change succession laws alone. It must seek consent from all other Commonwealth Realms (independent states where the King is also head of state).

Speaking on morning news show Fox & Friends about the arrest, he explained: "It is an absolute bombshell. I mean, to put this in context, there has been no member of the Royal Family arrested in my lifetime."

He continued: "I'm 60 years old. You have to go back centuries to the last time that a member of the British Royal Family was arrested."

Morgan urged to cut all ties with the disgraced royal saying: "This is the King's brother who remains eighth in line to the throne so this is, like I say, an absolute bombshell."

He added: "Not completely surprising because I think the tone of the King's statement last week clearly opened the door for the police to make a move."

Sounding shocked by what he'd just heard, Jones said: "Piers, just to be clear for those of us who don't understand - even though his Royal titles were taken away, even though he was kicked out of the Palace and all the state, he's not receiving a salary from the government, from the people any more, he still remains in the line of succession?"

Piers replied: "Yeah I know it sounds preposterous but that is the current state of play. Now I think it's very fanciful that he would ever accede to the throne under any circumstances and I think increasingly that is going to ruled out anyway by the sequence of events."