King Charles makes big announcement about Scotland ahead of FIFA World Cup

King Charles has granted Scotland an extra bank holiday for their remarkble achievement.

Marking the national football team's return to the FIFA World Cup, the monarch announced an extra holiday on Monday, 15 June 2026.

The monarach, 77, gave go ahaead after First Minister John Swinney's formal request, seeking an official recognition for the day following Scotland's opening fixture in the tournament.

The monarch celebrated the Scotland's first appearance at football's premier international competition since 1998.

Steve Clarke's side will face Haiti in their tournament opener on Sunday, 14 June, with the match scheduled for a 2am kick-off UK time.

"To mark the achievement of Scotland's men's football team competing at the Fifa World Cup for the first time in 28 years, we consider it desirable that Monday, the fifteenth day of June in the year 2026, should be a bank holiday in Scotland," said the statement.

This encounter will mark the fifth occasion Scotland have faced the South American giants at a World Cup.

The two nations previously met at the 1974, 1982, 1990 and 1998 tournaments.