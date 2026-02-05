 
King Charles unveils ‘silly' side hustle in amusing video

King Charles shares personal secret in surprising update

A. Akmal
February 05, 2026

King Charles, who has dedicated himself to advocating for the protection of the natural environment, revealed a rare side of him that not many knew about.

The monarch, who had been working on his passion projects for long time, was not afraid to be be a little silly as he communicated with his hens as he procured eggs.

Charles is set to release a documentary on his vision titled, Finding Harmony, which details his lifelong work that he has pursued since the age of 21. The King seemed to be at the grounds of his beloved Highgrove Garden, where he shared a rare sight of ‘Cluckingham Palace’.

He could be heard calling out to the, “Now, it’s all right. Don’t be silly,” as he collected the freshly laid eggs in his basket.

It was previously revealed that Charles had agreed to provide a retirement home for the commercial egg-laying hens in the grounds of Highgrove. It is unclear if the retired hens were also residing in the same Palace.

The interviewer commented in the video that it was a “good haul” as Charles carried the basket full of eggs.

“It’s a great thing. You should give them something in return. At least they can peck about out here, they love it,” the King responded.

