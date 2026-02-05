Prince William holds important meeting at Palace after King Charles talk

Prince William, future British monarch, received a very special guest at at Kensington Palace just hours after talks with his father King Chales.

William was in high spirits as he welcomed The Aga Khan V, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini, to the iconic palace on Thursday, February 5.

The Prince of Wales' meeting took place just one day after the 77-year-old monarch hosted the billionaire spiritual leader at a black-tie accession anniversary dinner at Windsor Castle.

The Palace shared the update about the today's meeting on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account.

On Wednesday, King charles bestowed the title "His Highness" upon the new Aga Khan, upholding a longstanding tradition between the British royal family and the Ismaili leadership.

Prince Rahim had previously met with King Charles at Buckingham Palace in July 2023 through his work with the Aga Khan Development Network and Aga Khan Foundation.ity reasons'

The King and the Aga Khan V were photographed together in Windsor Castle's Grand Corridor during the evening's festivities.