King Charles keeps his crown on as Dedham streets get testy

King Charles gets the lowdown on rural life from hospice shop heroes

February 05, 2026

Long before King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared, crowds gathered outside, standing patiently not to miss a moment. 

The royal couple were inside The Sun Inn, chatting with members of the local community, while cheers echoed from the high street. 

When the King finally glanced to his right and acknowledged those waiting, the mood lifted instantly.

Their visit was confirmed only last week and it stirred plenty of excitement for locals who turned out were rewarded at last. 

As Charles and Camilla emerged, applause rippled through the crowd, with well-wishers calling out and waving as the monarch paused before preparing to walk the high street.

Yet the warm reception came against an unmistakably uneasy backdrop. 

Five staff members from St Helena Hospice’s Dedham charity shop were among those gathered at The Sun Inn, ready to shine a light on the realities of village life.

Elizabeth Nickerson said the team was keen to chat about what living and working in a rural community really looks like, explaining that the visit was also designed to highlight the role of countryside pubs at the heart of village life.

Elizabeth Nickerson and team waiting for The King

“We’re incredibly lucky with what comes through our doors,” Elizabeth said. 

“We often receive donations, including designer pieces and more upmarket items.”

This outing follows a very different royal moment last week, when the King and Queen hosted a glittering premiere at Windsor Castle for Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, a documentary widely described as one of his most personal projects.

