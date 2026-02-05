New Epstein link emerges with Palace amid Prince Harry’s phone hacking case

Prince Harry had been pursuing a case against the Daily Mail Publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited, along with seven other high-profile claimants.

The Duke of Sussex had accused the publisher for acquiring private information via ‘unlawful’ means and had given a detailed testimony in the Royal Courts of Justice last month.

When asked why he hadn't complained about some of the articles at the heart of his claim, Harry responded that “to a certain extent” he believed the information in the articles came from legitimate sources.

He also thought that “the institution” would not have allowed him to complain anyway.

While Harry’s case is still ongoing, a surprise Jeffery Epstein connection emerged in which the convicted paedophile claimed “the Palace” asked him to take legal action against a newspaper for alleged phone hacking.

In the email, dated July 12, 2011, Epstein was getting legal advice on how he should open the case against the New York Post, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Group in New York.

“If you have been following the issues of Rupert Murdoch, and News intl. He closed one of his newspapers in London, after it was caught hacking phone,” the email reads.

“Well, there is no love lost in the palace for him. They say they have evidence that the NY post hacked my phones, to get to Prince Andrew.”

It continued, “The palace has asked if i would bring an action in new york. a.) I am not a sympathetic figure, but the girl who accused Andrew is even less credible than Strauss Kahn's maid b.) I'm not sure if I want the battle. c) I'm not sure if you would be conflicted.”

It is unclear what is being referred to as “the Palace” in the email. It could have been Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor or it could be the institution itself.

The email in question comes from the latest tranche of documents released by the US Department of Justice. It was sent two days after News of the World closed down after its owners, News International, admitted to hacking for their work.

This appears to have a similar tone to Prince Harry’s lawsuit but it is possible that these two events could have a connection. It remains to be seen how things unfold in the case.