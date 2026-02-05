Beatrice, Eugenie shift focus to royal duties to sustain

Beatrice, Eugenie shift focus to royal duties: 'Smart move'

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are advised to leave their parents' Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's dirty drama behind, with a focus on low-key engagements.

The sisters have become victims of negative press due to their parents' connections with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Speaking of the next smart move the Princesses should make, PR consultant Kayley Cornelius told Express that they should shift their focus to royal duties and charitable events.

The expert shared, "Public sympathy for Eugenie and Beatrice will be at an all-time high."

Kayley added, "The smartest approach is visibility without overexposure. Turning up, showing consistency, and quietly getting on with meaningful work will speak far louder than any formal statement ever could."

The PR guru believes that Beatrice and Eugenie will remain "under the wing" of King Charles, no matter what. To make the most of it, the sisters' next great move would be for them to begin engaging in royal duties."

While keeping a low profile, the monarch's nieces will win the public's trust and make their place for future roles in Prince William's reign.