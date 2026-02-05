Buckingham Palace shares statement after Queen Camilla's U turn

King Charles' office shared a new message after Queen Camilla avoided making comments on Epstein victims, sparking questions about her efforts for women's rights.

On February 5, Buckingham Palace released an official photo from a high-profile meeting between the monarch and spiritual leader Rahim Al-Hussaini, who became the Aga Khan V last year.

The statement alongside the picture reads, "The King hosted a private dinner for His Highness the Aga Khan at Windsor Castle last night, to mark the first anniversary of His Highness’s Accession."



