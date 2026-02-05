 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace shares statement after Queen Camilla's U-turn

Queen Camilla, a champion of women's rights, finds herself in a difficult position during latest public outing

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 05, 2026

Buckingham Palace shares statement after Queen Camillas U turn
Buckingham Palace shares statement after Queen Camilla's U turn

King Charles' office shared a new message after Queen Camilla avoided making comments on Epstein victims, sparking questions about her efforts for women's rights. 

On February 5, Buckingham Palace released an official photo from a high-profile meeting between the monarch and spiritual leader Rahim Al-Hussaini, who became the Aga Khan V last year.

The statement alongside the picture reads, "The King hosted a private dinner for His Highness the Aga Khan at Windsor Castle last night, to mark the first anniversary of His Highness’s Accession."


Royal Household prepares next move as burning questions get harder to avoid
Royal Household prepares next move as burning questions get harder to avoid
Sarah Ferguson receives sincere message as her whereabouts remain unknown
Sarah Ferguson receives sincere message as her whereabouts remain unknown
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor receives humiliating welcome in new home
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor receives humiliating welcome in new home
King Charles introduces strict rule for Andrew: Details inside
King Charles introduces strict rule for Andrew: Details inside
King Charles invites spiritual leader in private ceremony amid crisis
King Charles invites spiritual leader in private ceremony amid crisis
Queen Camilla awkwardly dodges question about Jeffrey Epstein
Queen Camilla awkwardly dodges question about Jeffrey Epstein
Meghan Markle hides behind balloons in sweet new photo
Meghan Markle hides behind balloons in sweet new photo
Queen Camilla breaks silence with powerful video after Kate's emotional update
Queen Camilla breaks silence with powerful video after Kate's emotional update