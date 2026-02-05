Palace confirms new details as backlash on biggest scandal blows up

Palace rushes to take action as backlash on biggest scandal blows up

Royal Families in Europe are struggling to cope with the back-to-back setbacks that they are facing courtesy of one bad egg in the crate.

As the British royals are left to deal with the disgrace of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the Norwegian royals are under intense scrutiny for the crown prince’s stepson.

The royals in Norway were already struggling to get media attention away from criminal rape charges of Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, when Mette-Marit herself found herself in the Epstein files.

Mette-Marit was mentioned in over one thousand files released by the US Department of Justice, via Norwegian newspaper VG. It reported that the royal had “contact and meetings” between 2011 and at least 2013.

Following the revelations, the Royal House confirmed they have restricted the comments sections of its official Instagram and Facebook pages. Newspaper Dagbladet had pointed it out.

A spokesperson from the Royal House of Norway told People Magazine that the comments were violating the ethical guidelines.

“There are many comments that violate our ethical guidelines, and we therefore consider it as right to temporarily close some of our comment sections on Instagram and Facebook,” they said.

In a latest statement by Mette-Marit, she expressed her “deep sympathy and solidarity with the victims of the abuse committed by Jeffrey Epstein”. She noted that she “must take responsibility for not having investigated Epstein’s background more thoroughly, and for not realising sooner what kind of person he was,” noting that the paedophile financier was “solely responsible for his actions”.

Her statement came just as Marius was headed for trial in Oslo for 38 charges, including four counts of rape.