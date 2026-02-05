Andrew's appearance with King Charles in new video sparks speculation

Amid growing pressure surrounding Andrew's scandal, King Charles' new documentary has released a new clip ahead of its Friday premiere.

Surprisningly, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor made an appearance in the monarch's 'Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision'.

Andrew's appearance in the monarch's documentary raised questions about whether the monarch took a step to support his disgraced brother amid the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

It emerges at a time when the royal family has been criticised for their handling of the situation, with some experts calling for greater transparency and accountability.

The 60-second clip sees the 77-year-old King watching archive footage of his younger self delivering a speech on climate change. Archive footage shows Charles walking with his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and his siblings on the grounds of the Berkshire royal estate.

Among the siblings, Andrew can be seen with the rest of his family, wearing brown trousers and a pale yellow top, with the family’s beloved corgis running between their feet.

Princess Anne can also be spotted in a bright yellow dress, while Charles and Philip are seen in tweed suits. A young Queen Elizabeth II wore a pale green skirt and a matching jacket.

King Charles premiered the documentary last week with a series of celebrity A-listers attending the screening at Windsor Castle.

However, the King, 77, has reportedly taken actions to distance himself from Andrew, including asking him to leave Royal Lodge and relocate to a property on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Recently, Prince Edward has publicly urged people to "remember the victims" of Epstein's crimes.