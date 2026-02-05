Queen releases delightful portrait to mark special celebration

Royal fans rejoiced as Palace shared a stunning photo of the reigning Queen, who shares a close friendship with Princess Kate, marked an important date on the calendar.

The beloved member of the royal family, Queen Marry marked 54th birthday with a statement released from the Royal House of Denmark.

“Her Majesty the Queen has a birthday and is 54 years old today,” the message read. “Because of the birthday, here's a portrait of the Queen, taken in March 2025 for Mary Fonden.”

The portrait, in which Mary appeared radiant dressed in a dark teal suit and paired with a blush pink silk blouse, was credited to Stine Heilmann. She was also seen with a butterfly brooch.

Fans flooded the comment section with wishes and greetings.

“Big congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Mary,” one fan wrote. “Ever since I’ve met them in person I’m a huge fan.”

Another echoed, “happy birthday. Hope they get the most wonderful day and get spoiled.”

“Congratulations to our most beautiful queen, may she have the best day with the family,” one user wrote along with heart emojis.

“An incredibly beautiful picture in perfect clothes! Big congratulations to Denmark's beautiful Queen.”

“Congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Mary, thank you very much for always being visible and arranged in many as they support the community in and around many movements in daily life.”

Queen consort of Denmark is married to King Frederik X since May 14, 2004. The couple shares four children Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The update comes in the midst of turmoil of the Epstein files that has swept the European royals.