Andrew's Sandringham move to keep low profile fails to calm critics

Locals frustrated by Andrew’s relocation, question 'sidelined' status

February 05, 2026

The former Duke of York has finally packed up and moved on but his change of address is doing little to quiet the noise around him.

After months of whispers, he has vacated Royal Lodge and taken up residence at Wood Farm Cottage on the Sandringham Estate, where he’ll stay until nearby Marsh Farm is prepared. 

The relocation, however, hasn’t gone down smoothly with everyone in the area.

Visitors and locals alike have been quick to voice their disbelief at the arrangement, questioning why the King’s troubled brother is being housed on a royal estate at all. 

One elderly visitor wondered how someone described as sidelined can truly be so when he’s still being given a roof within palace grounds. 

Another scoffed that the move hardly looks like a step down, it sounds more like a return to comfort than a retreat.

Others are more annoyed by the sudden spotlight on their normally peaceful surroundings. 

One resident complained that the influx of cameras and reporters has shattered village calm. 

Though Wood Farm Cottage lacks the grandeur of Andrew’s former home, it’s no bare-bones bolthole. 

The property has reportedly been given a security heavy makeover, including the installation of a towering six foot fence to replace the original wire barrier. 

